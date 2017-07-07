Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Wizkid Babymama, Sola Ogudugu Shades Davido And Tekno, Defends Him

Posted on Jul 7, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Wizkid Babymama, Shola Ogudugu is not having it with the hate comments directed to Wizkid by his counterparts, Davido and Tekno. She posted tweets showing her surprise at the hate, and advised them to chill. Shola has a 6 year old son for Wizkid. See tweets   Source: Twitter

The post Wizkid Babymama, Sola Ogudugu Shades Davido And Tekno, Defends Him appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.