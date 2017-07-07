Wizkid Babymama, Sola Ogudugu Shades Davido And Tekno, Defends Him

Wizkid Babymama, Shola Ogudugu is not having it with the hate comments directed to Wizkid by his counterparts, Davido and Tekno. She posted tweets showing her surprise at the hate, and advised them to chill. Shola has a 6 year old son for Wizkid. See tweets Source: Twitter

