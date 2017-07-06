Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Wizkid Blasts Tekno Back in New Tweet: "Ducks Don’t Play Where Lions Play"

Posted on Jul 6, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

The beef between Wizkid and Davido has now gone official and Tekno seems to have joined the line.

The three singers – who are currently the most celebrated Nigerian artists worldwide – are signed to Sony Music records. The trio were also nominated for the BET Best International Act 2017, but Wizkid home the award.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Tekno became the latest spice in the beef when he tweeted “Na just Time, soon

This post was syndicated from Cambells Blog - Nigerian News Today, Top Headlines | Naija Music Download. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.