Wizkid, Davido, Mr Eazi, John Boyega, Abrantee & More Nominated for 2017 African Pride Awards

2017 African Pride Awards Takes Over The Montcalm Hotel on Sunday, August 13

Following its seminal debut ceremony last July, which saw the likes of Wizkid, Fuse ODG, CEO Dancers and Anthony Joshua take home the biggest prizes of the night, having been voted for by over half a million people online, African Pride Awards is back for its second annual award gala and ceremony, proudly brought to you by Africa Unplugged and Therapy Ent.

Leading the award nominations this year are none other than Wizkid once again, Davido, Mr Eazi, Tekno, Yemi Alade, Shatta Wale, Tiwa Savage and Diamond Platnumz, who are all nominated for the ‘Artist Of The Year (Africa)’ award, with the likes of Maleek Berry, Sona, Moelogo, Eugy, Juls and Ms. Banks representing for the UK, in the ‘Artist Of The Year (UK)’ category.

African movie stars Funke Akindele, AY, John Dumelo, Nana Ama McBrown, Nomzamo Mbatha and Abraham Attah, will be vying for the ‘Outstanding Achievement In Film (Africa)’ award, while the likes of John Boyega, Idris Elba, Maria Gomez, Chucky Venn, and Daniel Kaluuya, are up against each other in the ‘Outstanding Achievement In Film (UK)’ award category.

Also nominated are Nqobile, Ezinne Asinugo, Sherri Silver and GOP Dancers in the ‘Dance/Choreography Of The Year’ category, as well as Bella Naija, Iroko TV, Linda Ikeji, Afrobeat360 and Factory 78, in the ‘African Online Entertainment Platform Of The Year’ category, and Abrantee, Twin B, Julie Adenuga, Maya Jama and Manny Norte, in the ‘Radio Personality Of The Year’ category.

African music legend Awilo Longomba will be honoured with the ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’, while ‘Special Recognition Award’ nods will be presented to Ade Adepitan, SBTV, Link Up TV, GRM Daily, John Boyega, Larry Ekundayo, Eddie Kadi and The Compozers, who are also confirmed to be performing at the award ceremony.

Other award categories being announced via the African Pride Awards website include ‘Outstanding Media & PR Agency Of The Year’, ‘Makeup Artist Of The Year’, ‘African Club/Club Night of The Year’, ‘Event Organiser/Promoter Of The Year’, ‘TV Personality Of The Year’, ‘Radio Personality Of The Year’, ‘African TV Station Of The Year’, ‘Comedian Of The Year’ and ‘Outstanding Disk Jockey Of The Year’, just to mention a few.

Speaking about what to expect from the African Pride Awards this year, Abiodun Osibodu, CEO of Africa Unplugged and Therapy Ent says, “We are so proud yet humbled to have honored so many Africans doing incredible things in the diaspora and in Africa at the first ever APA in 2016. This year we will be honouring more people who have excelled within the community and celebrating our culture and heritage in a bigger way”.

Voting is now open to the public, with the first round of voting to end on July 30, and final public voting set to close on August 10. Winners will be announced at the main award gala and ceremony on August 13, 2017.

Vitale Water, ROK TV and Royal London Hotel & Suites are proud to support the 2017 African Pride Awards.

Advanced tickets for the 2017 African Pride Awards are available right now via:

Eventbrite – https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/african-pride-awards-2017-tickets-33888721077

CONNECT WITH AFRICAN PRIDE AWARDS

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/weareafricanpride/

Website: http://www.africanprideawards.org

MARKETING & SPONSORSHIP:

Please direct all marketing and sponsorship inquiries to ben@dlaworld.com

