Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Wizkid Fires Back At Davido: "Yankee Passport No fit Cure Frog Voice, No be baba blue"

Posted on Jul 5, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Following the release of Olamide’s summer body featuring Davido yesterday, so many controversies popped up, especially with Davido’s line “With Yankee passport dem say we local, You better Catch up I go see you later”.

Wizkid has now fired another hot shot back at Davido in a new tweet, and this one is obvious; They are beefing!

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

“My people make una remember say Yankee passport no be baba

This post was syndicated from Cambells Blog - Nigerian News Today, Top Headlines | Naija Music Download. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.