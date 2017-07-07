Wizkid Releases Tracklist For New Album

Wizkid has released tracklist for his new project “Sounds From The Other Side” set for release on the 14th of July. Along with 5 previously released tracks, the mixtape features TY Dolla $ign on two tracks “Dirty Wine” & “One For Me“. Trey Songz features on another track titled “Gbese” while Wizkid adds a bonus …

The post Wizkid Releases Tracklist For New Album appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

