Wizkid set to embark on a tour with American rapper Future

Posted on Jul 4, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Nigerian Afrobeat superstar Ayo ‘Wizkid’ Balogun will tour the US with Future, a hip-hop/trap star, this summer. Wizkid will perform in four cities on ‘The Future Hndrxx Tour’. “Catch me on the road with @future !! Bringing that African wave,” the singer wrote on Instagram where he announced the news. Wizkid will perform at the …

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

