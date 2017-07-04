Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Wizkid Spotted With American Rapper, Young Jeezy (Photo)

Posted on Jul 4, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Below is a picture of Wizkid chilling with American rapper, Young Jeezy. We don’t know if both artistes will be working in the studio together, but ever since Wizkid went International he has not only hung out with A-list stars but has also made hits with them e.g Major Lazer, Drake, Tinie Tempah, Chris Brown …

The post Wizkid Spotted With American Rapper, Young Jeezy (Photo) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.