Wizkid to perform at the Wireless Festival in London on Sunday

Posted on Jul 8, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Nigerian pop superstar Wizkid is set to perform on the main stage at the Wireless Festival 2017 in London along with other top stars like Nas, Tory Lanez, Lil Uzi Vert, TY Dolla $ign and more. The 3-day event started on Friday with The Weeknd headlining the final show on Sunday in which the Starboy […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

