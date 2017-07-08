Wizkid to perform at the Wireless Festival in London on Sunday

Nigerian pop superstar Wizkid is set to perform on the main stage at the Wireless Festival 2017 in London along with other top stars like Nas, Tory Lanez, Lil Uzi Vert, TY Dolla $ign and more. The 3-day event started on Friday with The Weeknd headlining the final show on Sunday in which the Starboy […]

