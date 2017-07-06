Wizkid’s Academic Results Leaked Online

Some folks have shown better investigative skills than even trained investigators as Nigerian musician Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, aka Wizkid’s results have surfaced online. The results which surfaced online in the early hours of Thursday morning, indicated that the popular music star had intially been a student of Lagos state university before moving on to Lead…

The post Wizkid’s Academic Results Leaked Online appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

