Wizkid’s LASU result leaked online, he had 44 carry overs, with a CGPA of 0.91

In the midst of Wizkid’s current battle with Davido, some people went as far as digging up Wizkid’s Lasu Result when he was an undergraduate there. The result shows he had a poor semester in the University before heading to Lead City University, a Private University in Ibadan, Oyo State. Apparently, Wizkid got admitted into …

