Wizkid’s Transcript From LASU Leaks, Result Shows He Had 44 Carryovers With Poor GP

Posted on Jul 6, 2017

Wizkid’s result from Lagos State University, Ojo (LASU) before he moved to Lead City Private University in Ibadan has leaked online.

This is just as the feud between the singer and Davido has continued to thrive.

The ‘Come Closer’ crooner whose real name is Balogun Ibrahim Ayodeji got admission to study Sociology in the school in the 2008/2009 session.

He had a CGPA of 1.86 in his 100 Level

