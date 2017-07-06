Wizkid’s transcript from LASU showing his poor CGPA of 1.86 & 1.00, 44 carryovers (photos)

Superstar singer Wizkid left Lagos state University for Lead City University after he had very poor CGPAs of 1.86 & 1.00, final CGPA of 0.91 in 2 semesters and 44 carry overs. In 2008, Wizkid was admitted to study Sociology at the Lagos State University’s Faculty of Social Science. However, he dropped out to focus on …

The post Wizkid’s transcript from LASU showing his poor CGPA of 1.86 & 1.00, 44 carryovers (photos) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

