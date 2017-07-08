Wolfsburg Complete Camacho Signing

Wolfsburg have completed the signing of Malaga defensive midfielder Ignacio Camacho on a four-year contract.

Reports have it that Camacho, 27, cost the Bundesliga club, a fee believed to be worth €15 million.

“The Bundesliga enjoys a very high standing in Spain and VfL have been well known in the country since the Champions League home win over Real Madrid,” Camacho told Wolfsburg’s website after his deal went through on Saturday.

“I am really keyed-up about German football. The German mentality and the way football is played is something I have always liked, because there is a great focus on tactics and order, paired with attacking football.”

Wolfsburg boss Andries Jonker added: “Ignacio will strengthen our central midfield further with his abilities.

“He also possesses a great deal of experience at the highest level. I am really looking forward to working together with him.”

The post Wolfsburg Complete Camacho Signing appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

