WoliArole drops Skit Over the fallout between Davido & Wizkid (VIDEO)

Posted on Jul 8, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Instagram comedian, WoliArole is back with another very hilarious comedy skit which features asiricomedy as he wades in on the fallout between Davido and Wizkid. The skit which was posted on both WoliArole and asiricomedy’s Instagram pages, called on fans not to unnecessarily wade into the celebrities’ tussle. See video:   Oro Jade Ase tele. …

