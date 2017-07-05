Wolves Set To Sign £14m-rated Porto Midfielder Ruben Neves

Wolverhampton Wanderers are close to breaking their transfer record, with Portuguese international Ruben Neves expected to sign from Porto for around £15million in the next week.

New Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo worked with Ruben Neves in his season as Porto manager, and sees him as a linchpin to build his new team around.

Nuno is also trying to raid his former club to take centre back Willy Boly on loan, and hopes to have both players available for Wolves’ pre season training camp in Austria, which starts on Monday.

Though Neves is regarded as a top talent, his form has dipped over the past year and Porto are struggling financially.

A deal with Wolves will alleviate concerns that they could face UEFA sanctions for breaching Financial Fair Play guidelines.

The post Wolves Set To Sign £14m-rated Porto Midfielder Ruben Neves appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

