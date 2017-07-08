Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Woman finally gives birth to her own baby after waiting for 7o years

Posted on Jul 8, 2017 in News | 0 comments

There is nothing too impossible for God to do, that was the story of a 70 year-old woman that was shared by a social media user called Nkoro who  revealed the miracle that happened in Warri, Delta state. A 70-year-old woman who had been termed barren for not having a child of her own finally …

The post Woman finally gives birth to her own baby after waiting for 7o years appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.