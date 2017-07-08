Woman finally gives birth to her own baby after waiting for 7o years

There is nothing too impossible for God to do, that was the story of a 70 year-old woman that was shared by a social media user called Nkoro who revealed the miracle that happened in Warri, Delta state. A 70-year-old woman who had been termed barren for not having a child of her own finally …

The post Woman finally gives birth to her own baby after waiting for 7o years appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

