Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Woman Shot Dead Two Hours After Posting Her ‘Six Figure’ Salary on Facebook

Posted on Jul 2, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A woman identified as Makeva Jenkins has been shot dead in Palm Beach, Florida just a few hours after she posted her ‘six figure salary’ on Facebook.

The 33-Year-Old  was married, and mother to a 1-year-old, a 7-year-old, and a 13-year-old respectively.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Local media reported that Jenkins was gunned down at her home in Lake Worth around 2.am on Thursday, June 29.

Jenkins had narrated

This post was syndicated from Cambells Blog - Nigerian News Today, Top Headlines | Naija Music Download. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.