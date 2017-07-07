Woman stabs husband, 4 children to death

A 33-year-old woman, Isabel Martinez, has allegedly stabbed her husband and four of their children in their home Officers of Gwinnett police station, in Atlanta, USA were called to a Loganville residence at about 11 a.m. on Thursday, when neighbours found the man and the children dead from apparent stab wounds. Police said the woman […]

