World Bank education director tasks ACE on research, education quality

Dr Jaime Chanduvi, World Bank Education Director, has urged the African Centres of Excellence (ACE) to break new grounds in research to support universities in improving the quality of education.

Chanduvi said this in Abuja on Tuesday, when the director paid a visit to the African University of Science and Technology.

He said that the centres had proffered the opportunity to foster on better research and quality of instruction in different department in the universities.

He added that the centres had also provided high quality education in science and technology to young people in Nigeria and from other countries.

“We have dialogue with the young talents in these centres because they have a huge responsibility on their shoulder.

“They are the future of Africa. They will also be building a career for themselves.

“It is also an important investment that will be critical to the process of growth, development and job in Africa.”

The World Bank education director, however, urges the students from across Africa to take the opportunity of this initiative toward contributing their quota to the development of Africa.

Earlier, Prof. Ogbonna Joel, Centre leader, ACE, University of Port Harcourt, said the collaboration with the Federal Government would help to solve some of the problems in the centres.

Joel noted the management of the centre was ensuring the completion of its laboratory equipment by the third quarter of 2017 to facilitate effective research work.

He added that the challenge of the centre apart from funding was getting regional students to contribute to the research development of the country.

Miss Sandra Musujusu, M.Sc. student from the African University of Science and Technology, Abuja, said the centres had empowered students to contribute to the frontier of knowledge and move Africa forward.

Musujusu whose research is in the development of Bio- degradable on breast cancer said her contribution was to contribute to solving problems of African women.

“I believe there is a great future for Africa and as women there is much more we can do if we have been empowered.

“ASUT has empowered me to face my studies with more confidence and also contribute to the frontier of knowledge and to move Africa forward,” she said.

She, however, appealed for more funding of the centres to enhance participation of more young talents in the African regions.

Nigeria has 10 of such centres of excellence to contribute to the research development of the country.

Among them are ACE ASUT, University of Port Harcourt, Redeemers University, University of Jos, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, amongst others.

The post World Bank education director tasks ACE on research, education quality appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News.

