World Bank partners with Ivanka Trump on New Project I Over $1 Billion to be funded for Women Entrepreneurs

World Bank said on Saturday that it will act on the idea developed alongside Ivanka Trump by starting a fund to finance women entrepreneurs. The institution said that the Women Entrepreneurs Finance Initiative will make more than $1 billion available to improve access to capital for women. “Empowering women economically is a moral issue, but it’s also a […]

