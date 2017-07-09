Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

World Bank partners with Ivanka Trump on New Project I Over $1 Billion to be funded for Women Entrepreneurs

Posted on Jul 9, 2017 in News | 0 comments

World Bank said on Saturday that it will act on the idea developed alongside Ivanka Trump by starting a fund to finance women entrepreneurs. The institution said that the Women Entrepreneurs Finance Initiative will make more than $1 billion available to improve access to capital for women. “Empowering women economically is a moral issue, but it’s also a […]

The post World Bank partners with Ivanka Trump on New Project I Over $1 Billion to be funded for Women Entrepreneurs appeared first on BellaNaija.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.