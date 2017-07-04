Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

WORLD PREMIERE: Olamide Ft. Davido – Summer Body

Posted on Jul 4, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

WORLD PREMIERE: Olamide Ft. Davido – Summer Body 2017 is definitely a Win – Win case for Nigeria’s most valuable indigenous act. In a bid to keep up with the good momentum after recording huge success already from his previously released Hit singles respectively, Olamide Baddo breaks the ice to kill the curiosity of his […]

This post was syndicated from Jaguda.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.