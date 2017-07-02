World Taekwondo Championships Fallout: Why we failed to medal in Korea, by Team Nigeria – The Nation Newspaper
|
World Taekwondo Championships Fallout: Why we failed to medal in Korea, by Team Nigeria
The Nation Newspaper
The seven-man team Nigeria to the just concluded World Taekwondo Championships in Muju, Korea has attributed their inability to medal on lack of exposure. The team made up of three female and four male failed to go beyond round of 16 which was only …
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!