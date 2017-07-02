Pages Navigation Menu

World Taekwondo Championships Fallout: Why we failed to medal in Korea, by Team Nigeria – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Jul 2, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

World Taekwondo Championships Fallout: Why we failed to medal in Korea, by Team Nigeria
The Nation Newspaper
The seven-man team Nigeria to the just concluded World Taekwondo Championships in Muju, Korea has attributed their inability to medal on lack of exposure. The team made up of three female and four male failed to go beyond round of 16 which was only …

