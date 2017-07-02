World Taekwondo Championships Fallout: Why we failed to medal in Korea, by Team Nigeria

The seven-man team Nigeria to the just concluded World Taekwondo Championships in Muju, Korea has attributed their inability to medal on lack of exposure.

The team made up of three female and four male failed to go beyond round of 16 which was only achieved by Chinazum Nwosu in the female event while others fell in the round of 32.

The coach of the team, Victor John told NationSport from Korea yesterday that the athletes should be commended for give a good account of themselves against the world’s best as they were not humiliated in all their bouts.

“I think that rather than complaining that we did not win medal, we should commend our athletes because the only difference between them and others is just the exposure. The last time some of these athletes competed at the international level was last year February during the Rio Olympic qualifiers in Morocco. But most of their opponents have featured in series of competitions this year while some moved from recent tournaments to Korea. Apart from two of them that lost in the first round, five of them advanced to the second round while Chinazum Nwosu was the only one that made it to the last 16 as she defeated another African experienced athlete from Cote d’Ivoire. Also, none of the top teams in Africa defeated our athletes while only three athletes from Africa medalled in Korea,” he said.

Also the Secretary General of the Nigeria Taekwondo Federation, Taiwo Oriss believes with more exposure that athletes can hold sway in the world. “I am impressed with the athletes and what is needed is just to expose them to more tournaments within and outside Africa. Efforts must also be made to organise more tournaments within the country for these athletes in order to keep them in shape for major competitions.”

At the end of the seven-day championship, host – Korea finished in first place overall, followed by Turkey in second place, Serbia in third place and Russia and Great Britain rounding out the top five.

In the female division, Korea came in first place, followed by Turkey, Serbia, USA and Great Britain. In the male division, Korea again came first, followed by Russia, Iran, Azerbaijan and Great Britain.

The Female MVP Awardee was Ah-reum Lee of Korea; the Male MVP was Abdoul Issoufou of Niger. Team Korea’s Mun-hee Cheon and Serbia’s Dragan Jovic were named Best Coaches.

Tarik Benrodi of Morocco, Andrey Khegay of Russia, Song-chol Kim of Canada, Neydis Tavarez of Puerto Rico and Julie Dib of Lebanon were named Best Referees. The top players from the championships will next meet and do battle in the elite Grand-Prix Series 1 in Moscow in August.

