Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

WOW!!! Rap Legend Modenine Claims He Inspired Jay-Z’s ‘Story of OJ’ On 4:44 – See How Blackface Reacted To This

Posted on Jul 2, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Veteran rapper and lyricist Modenine has stirred up a little bit of controversy after he alleged Jay-Z’s ‘The Story of OJ’ was inspired by him. Modenine came out on social media to draw attention to a song he did ‘My Skin is Black’ in 2008 on his ‘Paradigm Shift’ album which has strong similarities with Jay-Z’s …

The post WOW!!! Rap Legend Modenine Claims He Inspired Jay-Z’s ‘Story of OJ’ On 4:44 – See How Blackface Reacted To This appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.