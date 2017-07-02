WOW!!! Rap Legend Modenine Claims He Inspired Jay-Z’s ‘Story of OJ’ On 4:44 – See How Blackface Reacted To This

Veteran rapper and lyricist Modenine has stirred up a little bit of controversy after he alleged Jay-Z’s ‘The Story of OJ’ was inspired by him. Modenine came out on social media to draw attention to a song he did ‘My Skin is Black’ in 2008 on his ‘Paradigm Shift’ album which has strong similarities with Jay-Z’s …

The post WOW!!! Rap Legend Modenine Claims He Inspired Jay-Z’s ‘Story of OJ’ On 4:44 – See How Blackface Reacted To This appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

