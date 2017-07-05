Pages Navigation Menu

Wow! See The Woman That Wizkid Declared As His Most Favorite Woman

Posted on Jul 5, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Wizkid is celebrating his mum birthday today being July 4, 2017. The international music star took to his twitter timeline to reveal his most favourite woman “Omotolani Odumade” his mum, saying he has been on the phone with her for over one hour. Wizkid’s mother Wizkid’s mum (Instagram) Meanwhile, Wizkid’s parents are still staying in …

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Hello. Add your message here.