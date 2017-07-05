WSU residences a disgrace – Times LIVE
WSU residences a disgrace
Broken showers, blocked toilets and a lack of study areas are just some of the hardships faced by Walter Sisulu University students living at privately owned residences in East London. So bad are conditions at the residences students living there …
WATCH: Student digs' shoddy state hits home
