Xenophobia: Early Warning Unit yet to take off, says envoy

Posted on Jul 2, 2017 in South Africa, World | 0 comments

The Nigerian High Commissioner in South Africa, Amb. Martin Cobham, says the Early Warning Unit (EWU) aimed at checking xenophobia in that country has not taken off. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Nigerian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Geoffery Onyeama, and his South African counterpart had agreed to set up the…

