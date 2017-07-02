Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Xenophobia: Early Warning Unit yet to take off, says envoy

Posted on Jul 2, 2017 in South Africa | 0 comments

The Nigerian High Commissioner in South Africa, Amb. Martin Cobham, says the Early Warning Unit (EWU) aimed at checking xenophobia in that country has not taken off.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Nigerian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Geoffery Onyeama,  and his South African counterpart had agreed to set up the unit in the wake of  the xenophobic attacks in February.

Cobham  told NAN in Pretoria, South Africa,  on Sunday that the mission had written letters to the government on the need to convene the inaugural meeting of the unit.

He said that  EWU was a mechanism to ensure communication between Nigerians ,other foreigners and the  host authority

“We have the Nigerian community leadership, staff of the mission, officials of  the host country  and local communities who have face-off with our people,” he said.

He said that the South African government’s  response to the letter was that it needed political guidance.

“The Minister of Foreign Affairs came here, worked spiritedly with his South African counterpart to ensure the establishment of this Early Warning Unit.

“In fact, the minister left here in high spirits with the Minister of  Interior, retired Gen. Danbanzzau.

“But  regrettably, and till  date, the host country is yet to call for the first meeting.

“I have written reminders but the excuse they adduce is that they need  certain political guidance to bring about their officials who  will cut across the relevant disciplines to be able to meet with ours,” he said.

Cobham said instituting this mechanism in time will  go a long way to stem skirmishes in the volatile communities and also prevent  large scale nation-wide violence by  mobs.

“I want to reiterate the need, at the earliest time, to establish this Early Warning Unit.

“The mission will continue to crave the indulgence of  the host authority to actualise this unit,” he said.

Cobham also  said that the mission was on top of the situation and would work hard to ensure that the unit was established.

The post Xenophobia: Early Warning Unit yet to take off, says envoy appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.