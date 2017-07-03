Pages Navigation Menu

Xi says China-U.S. relations affected by ‘negative factors’

Posted on Jul 3, 2017 in World

China-U.S. relations have been affected by some “negative factors,” Chinese President Xi Jinping told President Donald Trump during a phone call on Monday. The conversation came after a series of recent actions by the U.S. related to Taiwan, North Korea and the South China Sea that have been labeled by Beijing as “wrong decisions” or…

