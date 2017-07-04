Pages Navigation Menu

Yakubu Dogara: Nigeria is in a state of Emergency

Posted on Jul 4, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr. Yakubu Dogara, on Monday indicated that the country is in  a state of emergency in peacetime following the deployment of military personnel in over 28 states in the country. The Speaker expressed shock over the growing trend of soldiers taking over civil and security duties constitutionally reserved …

