Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Yam Export May Affect Nigeria’s Food Security, Experts Warn – Leadership Newspapers

Posted on Jul 9, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Leadership Newspapers

Yam Export May Affect Nigeria's Food Security, Experts Warn
Leadership Newspapers
Experts in Nigeria's agricultural sector have expressed fears about the nation's new export policy of yams to the United Kingdom and the United States, saying it could be a minus to the nation's food security. Speaking with LEADERSHIP Sunday, the
Before we export yamBusinessDay (satire) (press release) (registration) (blog)

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.