Yam Export May Affect Nigeria’s Food Security, Experts Warn – Leadership Newspapers
|
Leadership Newspapers
|
Yam Export May Affect Nigeria's Food Security, Experts Warn
Leadership Newspapers
Experts in Nigeria's agricultural sector have expressed fears about the nation's new export policy of yams to the United Kingdom and the United States, saying it could be a minus to the nation's food security. Speaking with LEADERSHIP Sunday, the …
Before we export yam
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!