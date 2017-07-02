Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Yam Festival : Curfew declared in Kwara State, two persons confirmed dead ( Read full story )

Curfew has been declared in Kwara State, after two persons were killed and properties worth millions of Naira were destroyed last Thursday when two communities, Iloffa and Odo-Owa communities in Oke-Ero Local Government Area of Kwara state clashed over new yam festival in a market. The crisis, which erupted from a market bordering the communities …

Hello. Add your message here.