Yemi Alade Celebrates Her Skin Despite Tough Days (Photos)

Lipstick cannot be regarded as makeup according to Yemi Alade who showed off her glowing skin bragging about no makeup.. The popstar who just dropped her debut ep, ‘Mama Afrique’ in a vain move took to social media to celebrate her skin that has still maintained its glow despite facing extreme weather conditions… She praised …

The post Yemi Alade Celebrates Her Skin Despite Tough Days (Photos) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

