Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Yemi Alade’s ‘Johnny’ Hits 70 Million Views On Youtube

Posted on Jul 8, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

The world will always remember Yemi Alade for ‘Johnny’, that hit single that swept through the airwaves and put the young breakout star on the world music map. Asides from the many awards she won, the ‘Johnny’ crooner’ has one more reason to be grateful: her first single has hit 70 million view on Youtube. …

The post Yemi Alade's 'Johnny' Hits 70 Million Views On Youtube appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

