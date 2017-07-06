Yinka Odumakin responds to attack on him, Adams by Akeredolu, says Governor’s aide too small

Right activist and spokesperson of the Pan Yoruba Socio-cultural group, Afenifere, Mr. Yinka Odumakin has reacted to the statement credited to governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu over the 2014 national confab and his personality. Akeredolu who was represented by his Senior Special Assistant on special duties, Dr. Doyin Odebowale reportedly described Odumakin and the coordinator of the […]

Yinka Odumakin responds to attack on him, Adams by Akeredolu, says Governor’s aide too small

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

