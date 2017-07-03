Ykee Benda, Naava Grey light up Roast and Rhyme. [Photos]

By Our Reporter

The 4th edition of Roast and Rhyme went down on Sunday at Jahazi Pier, Munyonyo.

Dubbed the “Story Tellers” edition, the event attracted scores of revelers who enjoyed live music as they indulged their palates on the plentiful meat supply that was roasting on skewers throughout the day.

To further light up the event, several music acts were lined up. Among these was songstress Naava Grey who stepped on stage towards dusk. She got the crowd on their feet as she performed some of her hit songs that included “Aliba Omu”, “Soka Lami”, “Nteredde” and “Ndiga Omuloge” among others.

She later paved way for sensational singer Ykee Benda as the already excited crowd drew closer to the stage. He performed his hit singles like “Malaika”, “Muna Kampala”, “Farmer” and “Eva” among others.

Revelers were also treated to performances from Janzi Band and Kenneth Mugabi.

The event ended at around 9pm as individuals departed at leisure.

Here are some photos from the event.

The post Ykee Benda, Naava Grey light up Roast and Rhyme. [Photos] appeared first on Bigeye.ug.

This post was syndicated from Bigeye.ug. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

