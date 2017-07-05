Pages Navigation Menu

Yobe APC lauds Gov. Gaidam over political appointments, reaffirms expulsion of NEMA D-G from party

Posted on Jul 5, 2017 in Politics

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Yobe, on Wednesday commended the state Governor, Alhaji Ibrahim Gaidam, for appointing 716 party members into various political offices. In a statement issued in Damaturu by state secretary of APC, Alhaji Abubakar Bakabe, the party said the appointments had provided the beneficiaries, source of livelihood and sense of belonging.…

