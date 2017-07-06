Yobe APC reaffirms expulsion of NEMA D-G from party

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Yobe, on Wednesday defended its expulsion of Alhaji Mustapha Maihaja, Director General of National Emergency Management Agency from the party. The party which said this while commending the state Governor, Alhaji Ibrahim Gaidam, for appointing 716 party members into various political offices argued that Article 21 B sub-section (iv) of the party constitution empowered the State Executive Committee to take punitive measures against erring members. “For the avoidance of doubt, the expulsion of the D-G from the party remains sacrosanct and still in force,” the party said in a statement issued in Damaturu by its state secretary, Alhaji Abubakar Bakabe.

