You can’t stop Anambra election, police tell IPOB

Anambra State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Garba Umar, has issued a stern warning to the Indigenous People of Biafra not to disrupt the governorship poll scheduled for November 18 in the state. Umar said IPOB had no power to stop the poll, adding that the police would do its best to ensure that the exercise […]

