You can’t stop Anambra election, police tell IPOB

Posted on Jul 2, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Anambra State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Garba Umar, has issued a stern warning to the Indigenous People of Biafra not to disrupt the governorship poll scheduled for November 18 in the state. Umar said IPOB had no power to stop the poll, adding that the police would do its best to ensure that the exercise […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

