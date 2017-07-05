‘You will be Pregnant, Have Twins’ – Uche Maduagwu Tells Ini Edo

Controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu has prophesied into the life of popular Nollywood actress, Ini Edo that she would give birth to twins by this time next year. Uche whose prophecy would be regarded as plain ridiculous called Ini Edo , “mama twins” and gave her the criteria for the fulfillment of the prophecy. He…

The post 'You will be Pregnant, Have Twins' – Uche Maduagwu Tells Ini Edo appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

