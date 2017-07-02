Youth leader wants I-GP to mobilize youths in campaign against crime

Kenedy Tonjo-West, a non-violent youth leader in Bayelsa, has called on the Inspector-General of Police (I-GP) to enlist youth groups in the eminent persons forum in the campaign against criminality. Tonjo-West, President, Niger Delta Youth Leaders Forum, made the call on Sunday in Yenagoa in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN). He said that the inauguration of the eminent persons forum had contributed to enhanced confidence of the public on the police.

