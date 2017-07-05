Pages Navigation Menu

Yvonne Nelson Shows Off Newly Gotten Big Bum

Posted on Jul 5, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Ghanaian Actress, Yvonne Nelson is showing off her big bum from her weight gain. The beautiful actress took to instagram to share a photo of it with the caption; ” Weight is sometimes very necessary 😁 “ As usual fans reacted with some really funny comments with some saying she wore “b*tt pad” , while others commended …

