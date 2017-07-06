Zambia declares state of emergency – The Herald
|
The Herald
|
Zambia declares state of emergency
The Herald
LUSAKA. – Zambian President Edgar Lungu has declared a state of emergency due to lawlessness and continued destruction of public properties. “This is not an easy decision to make, but in order to preserve peace, tranquillity, safety of our citizens and …
Zambia's President Lungu: What Emergency? It's just law and order
In Zambia : President blames rivals for state of emergency
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!