Zambia declares state of emergency – The Herald

The Herald

Zambia declares state of emergency
The Herald
LUSAKA. – Zambian President Edgar Lungu has declared a state of emergency due to lawlessness and continued destruction of public properties. “This is not an easy decision to make, but in order to preserve peace, tranquillity, safety of our citizens and …
Zambia's President Lungu: What Emergency? It's just law and orderDaily Maverick
In Zambia : President blames rivals for state of emergencyPulse Nigeria

