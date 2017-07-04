Zanie Brown Kicks off “ZanieBrown4School” project in high gear [Photos]

By Staff Writer

Zanie Brown has once again proved to us as one of the few musicians with a big heart, after her successful charity drives in the past years where she donated to the people of Katwe, Sanyu Babies Home, and Teso region among others, the singer earlier this week resumed with the practice and this time around she launched a new project called Zanie Brown 4 Schools that is set to run annually.

In this project Zanie and her team visit schools, offer counseling and guidance to students, donate scholastic materials and many other equipments. Yesterday, Zanie was at City Side College where she left a big smile on the faces of both the students and the teachers.

After giving on of her most motivational and inspirational speech to the students, advising them on how they can be different and still be successful, the Muyaye hit make donated a lot of items to the schools for example scholastic materials like text books over 200 for different subjects a thing earned her praises from teachers and students who revealed it was quite hard for them to afford such books if it wasn’t of her helping hand. Zanie also provided sports wears like jerseys for the school football team hence putting a smile on their faces

Talking to sources close to the singer, the revealed to us how Zanie loves giving back to the community and that she would rather break half of what she has just to share with others. when we asked who funds her project, the source added that the singer self funds every bit of the donations

We will keep you posted

