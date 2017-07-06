Zari seeks prayers from fans after her mother is readmitted in hospital – SDE Entertainment News
|
|
Zari seeks prayers from fans after her mother is readmitted in hospital
SDE Entertainment News
Zari is asking for prayers again to go to her mother who has been readmitted back to hospital. Although she did not reveal the exact cause of her mother's admission, her mother was recently rushed to hospital due to heart failure. Things may have tuned …
“I need prayers for my mum” cries out Zari Hassan
Distressed Zari Hassan begs her fans to join her in prayer
