Zec slammed as BVR confusion rages on – NewsDay
|
NewsDay
|
Zec slammed as BVR confusion rages on
NewsDay
OPPOSITION parties and civil society groups have raised alarm over the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec)'s handling of the biometric voter registration (BVR) kit acquisition. BY OBEY MANAYITI. Zec chairperson Rita Makarau. Last week, Zec …
BVR and Zimbabwe elections – Facing the risks
ZEC to embark on BVR campaigns
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!