Zec slammed as BVR confusion rages on – NewsDay

NewsDay

Zec slammed as BVR confusion rages on
NewsDay
OPPOSITION parties and civil society groups have raised alarm over the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec)'s handling of the biometric voter registration (BVR) kit acquisition. BY OBEY MANAYITI. Zec chairperson Rita Makarau. Last week, Zec …
BVR and Zimbabwe elections – Facing the risksNew Zimbabwe.com
ZEC to embark on BVR campaignsThe Herald

all 4 news articles »

