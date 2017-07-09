ZEC’s BVR saga in new twist – The Zimbabwe Standard

Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on Jul 9, 2017


ZEC's BVR saga in new twist
THE Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) is set to stir another controversy after it emerged that the electoral body is likely to use an old server for the biometric voter registration (BVR) exercise ahead of next year's elections. BY OBEY MANAYITI.
