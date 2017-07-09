ZEC’s BVR saga in new twist – The Zimbabwe Standard
ZEC's BVR saga in new twist
THE Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) is set to stir another controversy after it emerged that the electoral body is likely to use an old server for the biometric voter registration (BVR) exercise ahead of next year's elections. BY OBEY MANAYITI.
