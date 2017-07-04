Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Zimbabwe to spend $58m on road construction

Posted on Jul 4, 2017 in World | 0 comments

The Zimbabwe National Road Authority (Zinara) on Tuesday said it had raised 58.6 million dollars through an infrastructure bond issued to mobilise funds for a national emergency road construction programme.   “Zinara entered into the Zimbabwe financial market for the purpose of raising short-term debt of 100 million dollars by leveraging on 2017 disbursements,’’ the…

The post Zimbabwe to spend $58m on road construction appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.