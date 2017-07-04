Zimbabwe to spend $58m on road construction

The Zimbabwe National Road Authority (Zinara) on Tuesday said it had raised 58.6 million dollars through an infrastructure bond issued to mobilise funds for a national emergency road construction programme. “Zinara entered into the Zimbabwe financial market for the purpose of raising short-term debt of 100 million dollars by leveraging on 2017 disbursements,’’ the state […]

