Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Zimbabwean man kills wife over bedroom performances

Posted on Jul 5, 2017 in Crime, News | 0 comments

A man from Doma, Zimbabwe is still in the crucibles of confusion after he allegedly killed his wife over crimes of passion after he failed to use his ‘bottom energy for horizontal gymnastics’, alleging that his wife had centrally locked him with charms. Andrea Mukwendi (52) of Plot 14 in Mhangura appeared before Chinhoyi Magistrate […]

The post Zimbabwean man kills wife over bedroom performances appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.